Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $65.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.80.

FAST stock opened at $65.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.51. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

