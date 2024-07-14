iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Raised by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.58. 9,289,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,675,671. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average of $77.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.