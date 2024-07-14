iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after buying an additional 4,200,989 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,695,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,189,000 after acquiring an additional 621,382 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $20,698,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,414,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,304,000 after purchasing an additional 505,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,449,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,279,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,902. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

