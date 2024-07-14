iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUSL. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 170,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after buying an additional 14,833 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 213,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,399. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.94 and a fifty-two week high of $101.02.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.