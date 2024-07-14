Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 399,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 125,377 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $1,146,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Invesco by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,913,000 after buying an additional 402,098 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 1.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,657,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,064,000 after buying an additional 21,769 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of Invesco stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,572,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,388. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVZ has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

View Our Latest Report on IVZ

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.