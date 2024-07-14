Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $78.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.42. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $84.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

