Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $159.00 at Barclays

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.07.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $149.44. The company has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,937,674 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 32.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,034 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

