Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT Lowered to $150.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IPAR. BWS Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.50.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $129.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $156.75. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.80.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,054,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,718,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 252,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,493,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 60,606 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 200,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

