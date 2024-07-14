Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 150.8% from the June 15th total of 26,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ITRG stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,271. The firm has a market cap of $89.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.13.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integra Resources stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,057,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Integra Resources comprises 5.3% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned approximately 10.25% of Integra Resources worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

