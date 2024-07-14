Insider Selling: Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Sells $115,183.20 in Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 47,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $115,183.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 8,497 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $18,778.37.

On Monday, July 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 8,288 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $17,570.56.

On Thursday, June 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 46,574 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $105,257.24.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 12,725 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $28,758.50.

On Thursday, May 30th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 9,230 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $27,136.20.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 33,000 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $100,980.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 70,885 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $230,376.25.

On Thursday, May 9th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 30,600 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $94,554.00.

Shares of TARA opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.85. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Protara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of Protara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TARA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Protara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

