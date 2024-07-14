Insider Selling: Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Sells $91,897.74 in Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $91,897.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 785,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,497,199.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Michael Stock sold 15,626 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $325,333.32.

On Monday, June 3rd, Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $486,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $436,600.00.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBRT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,588 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,809,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $21,278,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,546,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,522,000 after acquiring an additional 893,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.