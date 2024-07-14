InPlay Oil Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:IPOOF)

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IPOOF opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.64. InPlay Oil has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). InPlay Oil had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.37 million. Analysts expect that InPlay Oil will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

Featured Stories

