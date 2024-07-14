InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

IHT stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48.

Insider Activity at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In related news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $583.45 per share, for a total transaction of $233,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,251,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,201,961.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $400.81 per share, for a total transaction of $120,243.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,251,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,702,192.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $583.45 per share, with a total value of $233,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,251,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,201,961.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,000 shares of company stock worth $854,041. 73.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

