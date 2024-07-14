Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.15. Innovotech shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

Innovotech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of C$5.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10.

About Innovotech

Innovotech Inc provides assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.

