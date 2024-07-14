Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.15

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.25. Innovative Food shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 98,770 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, freshly prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, and curated food gift baskets and gift boxes, as well as a full range of food subscription based offerings.

