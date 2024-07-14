Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:IR opened at $97.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.78.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.