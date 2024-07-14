Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 753 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Resideo Technologies worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 648.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

NYSE REZI traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.54. 771,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.12. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $71,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $71,032.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,696.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,945 shares of company stock valued at $342,937. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

