Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 85 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enpro were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enpro in the 1st quarter valued at $734,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Enpro by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in Enpro by 23.0% during the first quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Enpro in the first quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Enpro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 446,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NPO stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.90. 67,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,389. Enpro Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.08 and a 52-week high of $170.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.99.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.08%.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

