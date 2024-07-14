Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.71.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DY traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,782. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.42 and a fifty-two week high of $186.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.25 and its 200-day moving average is $141.57.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

