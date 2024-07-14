Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 650 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,998 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Ameris Bancorp worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 33,531 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABCB. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.53. 339,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,357. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $55.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.05 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

