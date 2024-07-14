Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 594 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SFBS traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.43. The stock had a trading volume of 389,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,527. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.89. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $111.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.14 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 14.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

