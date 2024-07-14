Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 32,899 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 123.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,899 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,578.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 168,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 158,144 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,628,000 after purchasing an additional 37,758 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3,796.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 582,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,736,000 after purchasing an additional 567,274 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,600,000 after buying an additional 37,984 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Perrigo by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,780,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after buying an additional 472,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,698.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perrigo Stock Down 1.3 %

PRGO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,187. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,571.43%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Further Reading

