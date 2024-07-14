Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,116,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $14,952,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after buying an additional 74,289 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 101,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 205,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after buying an additional 31,313 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

IIPR traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.08. 283,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,970. The company has a quick ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.37. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $118.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.03.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $75.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.65 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 53.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

