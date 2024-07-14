Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 297 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Diodes worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 62.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,033,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,715 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DIOD

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.40. The stock had a trading volume of 348,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $96.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.30.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.