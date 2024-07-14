IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

IEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.71.

Get IDEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IEX

IDEX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $204.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.12.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in IDEX by 1,196.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 125,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in IDEX by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,606 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,632,000 after buying an additional 84,502 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 13.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEX

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.