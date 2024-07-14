IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
IEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.71.
IDEX Stock Up 0.8 %
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IDEX Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in IDEX by 1,196.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 125,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in IDEX by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,606 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,632,000 after buying an additional 84,502 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 13.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
