IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to $4.90

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $4.80 to $4.90 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.02.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAG

IAMGOLD Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE IAG opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in IAMGOLD by 250.5% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,429,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485,183 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in IAMGOLD by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 35,778,309 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358,444 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $10,972,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in IAMGOLD by 8.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,053,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $8,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.