Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.94. 228,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,799. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.11 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.13 and a 200-day moving average of $265.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

