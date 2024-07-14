Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW) Short Interest Update

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Humacyte Stock Performance
Humacyte stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.29.
