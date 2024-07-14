Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW) Short Interest Update

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Humacyte stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.29.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

