Horizon Investment Services LLC Takes $277,000 Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

VCTR traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $50.99. 281,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,271. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.15. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $215.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 45.40%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

