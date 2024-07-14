Horizon Investment Services LLC Takes $2.29 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 391.4% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 6,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $334.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,781. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The company has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.32.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

