Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 4,323 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Horizon Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after buying an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 267.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.33.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $559.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,946. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $503.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $247.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

