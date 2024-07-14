Highland Capital Management LLC Takes $518,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,560,000 after purchasing an additional 45,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 497,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,997 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PAVE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.27. 1,077,870 shares of the company traded hands. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average of $37.15.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

