Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 23.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 6,830.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 405,123 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 56.4% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 288.6% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 22,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,441 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays started coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Ovintiv stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,087. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

