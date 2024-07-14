Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 733 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $153,739,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,091.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 304,160 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,791,000 after purchasing an additional 205,793 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,938,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,170,000 after purchasing an additional 73,975 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $376.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,618. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.28. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.00 and a 1 year high of $401.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on EME

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.