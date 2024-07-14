Highland Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,245 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. PFG Advisors bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 21,113 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 694.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 52,904 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 25,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $110.74. 2,838,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,511,940. The company has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.52 and its 200 day moving average is $97.34. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

