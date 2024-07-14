Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 875 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.35. The company had a trading volume of 949,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,658. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.27. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $66.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

