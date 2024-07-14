Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $282,593,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,641,000 after buying an additional 473,453 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Travelers Companies by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,489 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6,167.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 333,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,596,000 after buying an additional 328,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

TRV stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,659. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.94. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.89.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

