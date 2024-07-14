Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives $177.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.17.

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

HES opened at $148.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.38 and its 200-day moving average is $149.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hess has a 1-year low of $131.61 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

