Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Heritage Commerce Stock Up 1.1 %

HTBK stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36,615 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 57,882 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading

