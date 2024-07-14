Herc (NYSE:HRI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Herc in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Herc Price Performance

NYSE HRI opened at $136.52 on Friday. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.08.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Herc will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $1,026,529.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,705.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,946 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 650.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 576.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

