Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.70.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 465.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 21.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.25. Herbalife has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $19.48.
Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Herbalife’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Herbalife will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.
