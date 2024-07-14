Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Short Interest Update

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the first quarter worth $2,953,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $1,877,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $208,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Price Performance

NASDAQ HCVI remained flat at $10.57 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,413. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $11.47.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial technology sectors in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

