Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the June 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.
Helios Towers Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HTWSF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.69. 43,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,726. Helios Towers has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.
About Helios Towers
