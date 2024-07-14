Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the June 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Helios Towers Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HTWSF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.69. 43,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,726. Helios Towers has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.

Get Helios Towers alerts:

About Helios Towers

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers passive infrastructure solutions, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management, as well as engages in hosting of active equipment, such as antennae.

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.