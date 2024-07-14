Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HELE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.50. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $143.68.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,761,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 114,215 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Helen of Troy by 13.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 85,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

