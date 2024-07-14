Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Receives $45.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on HTLF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Heartland Financial USA

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,529 shares of company stock valued at $341,387. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. HTLF Bank bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth $55,623,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 506.3% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 394,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,852,000 after acquiring an additional 329,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,502,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 470.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 224,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,232,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,591,000 after purchasing an additional 88,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $48.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $48.57.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.