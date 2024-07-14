Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 54,974 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,974 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 10.3% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $31,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.39. 6,329,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,291,501. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average of $97.28.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

