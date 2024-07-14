Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hang Lung Group Price Performance

Hang Lung Group stock remained flat at $5.65 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. Hang Lung Group has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Get Hang Lung Group alerts:

About Hang Lung Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.