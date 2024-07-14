Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Hang Lung Group Price Performance
Hang Lung Group stock remained flat at $5.65 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. Hang Lung Group has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $6.30.
About Hang Lung Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hang Lung Group
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.