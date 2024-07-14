Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 101.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 75,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 280.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.6 %

HWC stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,770. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.34. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $354.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

