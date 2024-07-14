Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Achieves $2.83 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $165,229.16 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,652.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.62 or 0.00631361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009794 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.11 or 0.00117536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00037567 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.18 or 0.00263496 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00041901 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00068446 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

