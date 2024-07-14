Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Short Interest Down 89.1% in June

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the June 15th total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Greentown China Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GTWCF remained flat at $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. Greentown China has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.
Greentown China Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Greentown China
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Greentown China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greentown China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.