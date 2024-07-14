Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Short Interest Down 89.1% in June

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the June 15th total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Greentown China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GTWCF remained flat at $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. Greentown China has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.

Greentown China Company Profile

Greentown China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and related business in China. It operates through Property Development, Hotel Operations, Property Investment, Project Management, and Other segments. The company develops and sells residential properties.

